× Kokomo police arrest man in connection with rape of 14-year-old

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to the rape of a 14-year-old girl early Monday morning.

KPD said officers responded around 3:49 a.m. on January 6 to the 5100 Block of Kickapoo Drive on a reported rape.

According to KPD, officers found a 14-year-old female victim who was taken to Community Howard Regional Hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim reportedly in stable condition.

Tyree D. Young, 40, of Kokomo, was identified as a suspect and detained by police.

Further investigation resulted in Young’s arrest on a preliminary rape charge.

Police said Young was transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center without incident.

The investigation remains active, and authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).