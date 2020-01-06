× Senator Eddie Melton withdraws from Indiana’s governor race

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Democratic State Senator Eddie Melton has announced his withdrawal from Indiana’s governor race to focus fully on the upcoming 2020 legislative session.

Senator Melton made the announcement Monday, less than three months after entering the race.

Melton, of Gary, is in his first term as Senator.

He released the following statement regarding his withdrawal:

Over the past six months, I have had the privilege of traveling our state and engaging with thousands of Hoosiers, hearing their concerns about educational funding, economic mobility, draconian laws oppressing women’s ability to make their own health care decisions, and failure to honor our Veterans’ sacrifices. The ability to engage my fellow citizens in frank conversations has been a true privilege and honor. But, unfortunately politics today require way too much of a candidate’s time being spent on the phone chasing dollars. Fixing our systems of elections will take the work of all of us. As I look to address this issue and the many other challenges we as a state face, I know that my time and energy will be best spent fully engaged in the upcoming 2020 legislative session. So, with renewed commitment, I have chosen to devote my full time and energy to our fight in the Capitol and announce my withdrawal from the gubernatorial campaign. For all of the supporters and friends I met over the past six months, thank you. For my entire family, I thank you for your support. I look forward to spending more time with each of you in the absence of this statewide election. And for my constituents of Northwest Indiana, we haven’t missed a beat over the past six months, and you will continue to have my undivided time, sacrifice and appreciation. I will continue to be your servant for as long as you will bestow me that honor.

This is a developing story.