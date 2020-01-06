Team-based workouts that help shape your entire body

Zionsville, Ind -- If traditional workouts just are not cutting it for you, maybe you should consider a new approach to working out. Team workouts at Max Impact are designed to shed fat in the quickest time possible. Max Impact offers boot camps and strength training for your entire body. Sherman stopped by to get the blood pumping!

