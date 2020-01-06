× Well construction collapse kills 1 in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Officials in Johnson County have confirmed the death of a man after the collapse of a well under construction Monday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at on the 4900 block of West 225N in Bargersville.

Fire Chief Eric Funkhouser said the man was part of a work crew digging a trench to work on a residential well.

Officials said the trench collapsed with the man still down in it, and it quickly filled with water.

According to Funkhouser, the man had been underwater long enough to be declared deceased.

The Indianapolis Fire Department IFD trench crew is assisting in efforts to recover the body.

At this time, officials do not believe there are any more injuries, but the incident is still being investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated.