Winter remains on hold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILD STREAK CONTINUES

The stretch reaches eighteen days of above normal temperatures in central Indiana. The run in remarkable with little or no feel of winter since before Christmas. Despite a downturn in temperatures Saturday and even Monday, arctic air will not surge into the nation for several more days.

Since the first full day of winter (Sunday, December 22nd), the average temperature of 43.6° ranks 3rd warmest for the span and the WARMEST for the dates in 130 years! The last time December 22nd to-date was this mild came in 1890!

WHERE IS WINTER?

It's been mild from coast to coast as the polar branch of the jet stream remains well north. BITTER COLD is alive and well but still there are no signs that the cold is surging south over the next seven to ten days. A mild pattern will persist rest of week and it will turn warmer. A MARCH-LIKE feel, temperatures pushing to near 60-degrees is to end the week but it comes with the threat of a multi-day rain event. With rain and even the threat of thunderstorms coming late in the work week, heavy rainfall totals are possible through Saturday night and before ending sharply colder Sunday. We will monitor trends.