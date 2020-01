Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Las Vegas - The 2020 Consumer Electronics Show is underway. There is plenty to see, especially in regards to tech in the auto industry. FOX59 Auto Expert Nik Miles is there this year. He spoke with our Ray Cortopassi about some of the concepts on display, including a car inspired by James Cameron's "Avatar."

For more on this year's show, click on the following link: CES 2020