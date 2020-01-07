× DOJ complaint accuses Community Health Network of Medicare fraud

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A complaint by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) accuses Community Health Network of submitting false claims to the Medicare program.

The DOJ says Community violated the Stark Law, which, “prohibits physicians from referring patients to receive ‘designated health services’ payable by Medicare or Medicaid from entities with which the physician or an immediate family member has a financial relationship, unless an exception applies,” according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The complaint accuses Community of having employment relationship with multiple doctors that did not meet any Stark Law exception. The DOJ says the compensation Community paid to the physicians “was well above fair market value” and claims Community conditioned paying bonuses on physicians achieving a minimum target of referral revenues to the hospital.

“Community received referrals from these physicians in violation of the Stark Law and submitted claims to Medicare knowing that the claims for those referred services were not eligible for payment,” the DOJ said in a release.

Officials say such incidents can threaten patient care as well as drive up Medicare costs.

“We are committed to eliminating these improper inducements and thereby ensuring the Medicare program remains fiscally sound to serve our nation’s senior citizens,” said Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt of the Department of Justice’s Civil Division.

Community Health Network issued this statement: