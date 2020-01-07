Double stabbing in Hope leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Posted 10:29 AM, January 7, 2020, by , Updated at 10:30AM, January 7, 2020

Photo from the scene courtesy of the Bartholomew County Sheriff's office

HOPE, Ind.– An investigation is underway after a double stabbing in Hope left one person dead Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were initially called to the scene in the 200 block of Scott Street around 6:30 a.m. The Bartholoew County Sheriff’s Office says the incident appears to be domestic, and there’s no danger to the public.

One person died, and a second person was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office has one person in custody.

Google Map for coordinates 39.300330 by -85.759635.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.