Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 36 – Black Cultural Center 50th Anniversary

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue’s Black Cultural Center, also known as the BCC, has a rich, vibrant, and storied history on Purdue’s campus.

Started more than 50 years ago with a peaceful protest, the BCC has grown substantially over the years, including moving into their current facility in 1999, and being recognized nationally for its commitment to excellence in celebrating African-American history and culture.

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with BCC Director Renee Thomas, who has been in that role since 1996, about the BCC’s history, her favorite memories, what to expect when you take a visit to the center, and much more.

