Getting Cross-Fit for the New Year

Posted 8:49 AM, January 7, 2020, by
Data pix.

Whether you're new to the gym or a crossfit pro, Notch 8 Athletics has exercises for all fitness levels! Sherman is in Avon checking out classes that will help you keep your New Year's Resolution.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.