Whether you're new to the gym or a crossfit pro, Notch 8 Athletics has exercises for all fitness levels! Sherman is in Avon checking out classes that will help you keep your New Year's Resolution.
Getting Cross-Fit for the New Year
-
New decade, new you! Sherman shares the latest anti-aging skin treatments
-
Sherman checks out champagne cheers for every budget
-
Sherman takes a look inside a new pet hotel in Castleton
-
Historic Fountain Square location opens new coffee shop
-
New market offering custom furniture, local vendors
-
-
Team-based workouts that help shape your entire body
-
Does it work? Sherman tries out Flex Glue Clear
-
Indiana State Fairgrounds shows off new Christmas lights display
-
Popular south side Indianapolis haunted house has new location
-
New International Marketplace restaurant serving up all-you-can-eat sushi buffet
-
-
Firefighter’s vigilance pays off as Indianapolis installs dozens of new lights in his area
-
Previewing Newfields’ 2019 Winterlights display
-
IMS exhibit showcasing pieces of Indycar history