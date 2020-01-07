Health officials warn this year’s flu strain could mean worst season in decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Health officials say the U.S. is on track for one of the worst flu seasons in decades.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, says people need to take the illness seriously and protect themselves.

"Flu can kill you, flu can make you very sick,” he explained.

According to the CDC, as of last week, over 6.4 million people were infected.

Nearly 3,000 people have died, and over 55,000 people have been hospitalized.

“The only thing predictable about flu is that it’s unpredictable,” he explained.

This season so far has been particularly deadly for children with 27 deaths reported through December 28. That’s the highest number of deaths at this point in the season since the CDC started keeping track 17 years ago.

Even though the flu season is well underway, experts fear the worst could still be ahead.

Officials say it’s not too late to get this year’s shot. They advise everyone older than 6 months get vaccinated.