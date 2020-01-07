× Kokomo police make dozens of arrests following 5-month investigation

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police made dozens of drug arrests following a five-month long investigation.

The Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force (DTF) initiated “Operation Fastlane” in May 2019. The investigation resulted in 77 felony charges filed with the Howard County Prosecutor’s office.

Charges included maintaining a common nuisance, dealing methamphetamine, dealing a narcotic drug, dealing a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of syringe.

Investigators seized the following narcotics: 349.42 grams of methamphetamine, 13.23 grams of heroin, 2 grams of cocaine, and 25.5 grams of controlled substances.

The following people, all Kokomo residents unless otherwise noted, were arrested:

James Terrell Perry, 32

Dealing in Methamphetamine (5 Counts)

Hayleigh Ranee Johnston-Chadwick, 27

Dealing in Methamphetamine

Chad Ryan Cox, 37

Dealing in a Look-A-Like Substance

Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in a Narcotic Drug

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug

Ryan Daniel Davis, 34

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug

Dealing in Methamphetamine (2 Counts)

Michael Anthony Richeson, 58

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Brandi Noelle Barnes, 38

Dealing in Methamphetamine

James Edward Jackson, 49

Dealing in Methamphetamine (3 Counts)

Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in Methamphetamine

Nichole Danielle Kamal, 35

Dealing in Methamphetamine (3 Counts)

Darrell Dewayne Johns, 43

Maintaining a Common Nuisance-Controlled Substances

Antonio Lavar Smith, 42

Dealing in Methamphetamine

Tabatha Jean Harrington, 29

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (4 Counts)

Kevin Neil Walker, 38

Dealing a Narcotic Drug

Robert Leroy Heath, Jr., 45

Dealing in Methamphetamine

Lyndsey Kay Renae Glassburn, 35

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (2 Counts)

Joseph Andrew Geary, 34

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug

Dealing in Methamphetamine (3 Counts)

Joseph Andrew Perry, 35

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (2 Counts)

Dealing in Methamphetamine (2 Counts)

Andrew Dusean Moore, ae 26

Dealing in Methamphetamine (5 Counts)

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug

Robert Allen Blackburn, ag 59, of Sharpsville

Dealing in Cocaine

Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance

Misty Reshea Rose, 37, of Galveston

Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Dealing in Methamphetamine (2 Counts)

Anthony Curtis Reeves, 32

Dealing in Methamphetamine (4 Counts)

Dealing in a Narcotic Drug

Carli Sue Reeves, 28

Dealing in Methamphetamine (3 Counts)

Amanda Gail Shelby, 32

Dealing in Schedule III Controlled Substance (3 Counts)

Tate Wayne Schroeder, 27

Dealing Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Dealing Controlled Substances

Possession of Controlled Substances

Billie Joe Noland, age 38

Possession of Syringe

Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence

The following people have warrants as a result of this investigation, but have not been arrested at this time. Investigators are attempting to find them.

Ronald Dean Shue, 35

Dealing a Narcotic Drug

Paul Patrick Clark, 42

Dealing in Methamphetamine (2 Counts)

Sean Patrick Rogers, 30

Dealing in Methamphetamine (2 Counts)

Brittany Jean Haney, 30

Dealing in Methamphetamine (3 Counts)

Steven Douglas Hilligoss, 38, of Greentown

Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance

These cases remain active for investigation. Anyone with additional information on the location of the remaining five individuals is asked to contact Detective Aaron Tarrh at (765) 456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.