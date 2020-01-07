× Kokomo police say man arrested after argument leads to shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department (KPD) have arrested a 21-year-old man after an alleged argument escalated into a shooting Monday.

Police said around 5:07 p.m. on January 6, officers responded to the 300 block of E. Jackson Street in reference to a shooting.

Police arrived and identified Brandon Smith, 26, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

After Smith was taken to a local hospital, it was found that the bullet had traveled to his chest.

He was then flown to an Indianapolis hospital for more treatment and is in stable condition.

The investigation by KPD showed that Smith was involved in an argument with a subject identified Keegan Mills, 21.

Police said Mills shot Smith one time during the argument.

Mills was arrested for attempted murder and invasion of privacy.

KPD said the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS (8477).