Mild January rolls on…rain chances rise in the days ahead!

A dry, quiet and not overly cold start to your Tuesday morning! A few more additional clouds will be in the mix today, while winds increase from the west-southwest at 12-18 mph. This will add a coolness to the air but highs should still reach the lower 40’s by 3pm. Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will be colder to start your Wednesday morning, in the lower 20’s (cold front passage).

Tomorrow brings plenty of sunshine and slightly chillier air, as well as, our 4th straight day of dry weather.

The pattern begins to change by Thursday afternoon and evening, as winds strengthen and shower chances rise by the evening. This will begin a stretch of wet weather, where flooding concerns could play a role into the weekend. Two waves of rain will move across the state! The first wave will bring steady, light rain from Thursday night through Friday evening. General rain and milder weather should not cause any concern to end the workweek.

The second wave is stronger and could greatly impact travel on Saturday with heavy rain, storms and some local flooding (or at least standing water in spots)!