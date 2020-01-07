Quick shot of colder air Wedensday; Spring-like storm to impact weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLD FRONT COMING

The temperatures are the story and the story, reaching 19 straight days above normal Tuesday pushing winter's temperature to the 15th warmest on record. The Tuesday afternoon high temperature was 12-degrees above normal but there is a slight change coming

Colder air will flow into the state behind a passing cold front later tonight. Wednesday will feel more like January with afternoon temperatures expected in the mid/upper 30s. The chilly air may not be quite cold enough to break our streak but the dip will be noticeable. There will be enough of a breeze to produce a wind chill around 10° early Wednesday morning.

SPRING-LIKE STORM

The cool off is short-lived as southerly breezes begin to blow again late Wednesday. The wind shift is in response to an emerging storm system in the southern Rockies that will send clouds, milder air and eventually rain our way starting as early as Thursday night.

Temperatures will rise along with the rain threat starting Thursday and could top the 60-degree mark Saturday before a big fall.

Rain will reach its peak coverage an intensity earl;y Saturday as there will be a chance of a few embedded thunderstorms. Locally heavy totals are possible before the rain eases and ends late Saturday night. Rainfall totals of 1" to 3" is a real possibility.

Colder air roars in on northwest winds starting late Saturday night and could bring a few snow showers by Sunday morning.