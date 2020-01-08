× 1 critically injured after shooting on Indy’s Northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting on the city’s Northeast Side.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 4000 block of Windhill Drive shortly before 4:30 Wednesday afternoon for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a victim and transferred the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

We will provide additional details as they become available.