2-year-old girl’s injury from foul ball during Cubs-Astros game is permanent, attorney says

Posted 11:23 AM, January 8, 2020, by

Albert Almora Jr. #5 of the Chicago Cubs, center, is comforted by Jason Heyward #22 and Javier Baez #9 after checking on a young child that was struck by a hard foul ball off his bat in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The attorney for a 2-year-old girl struck by a foul ball during a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park continues to receive anti-seizure medication seven months after suffering a brain injury that could leave her at risk of seizures for life.

Richard Mithoff told the Houston Chronicle that the child’s brain injury is permanent and has left effects similar to those of a stroke.

Doctors so far haven’t determined if the child has cognitive deficits because of the skull fracture and brain injury resulting from the May 29 line drive to the back of her head.

