× Court docs: High school dive coach inappropriately touched student

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — A South Montgomery High School diving coach is being charged after allegedly inappropriately grabbing a female student.

Court documents filed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office reveal that Jordan P. Hatch faces a misdemeanor battery charge after witness statements detailed insolent behavior during a morning dive practice on December 4, 2019.

According to court documents, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies spoke with South Montgomery High School Principal Mike Tricker regarding inappropriate comments and touching of juvenile female athletes on the diving team made by Hatch.

Tricker collected statements from the juveniles and contacted contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services Child Abuse Hotline to report the incidents and placed Hatch on administrative leave.

In the statements from witnesses, Hatch allegedly grabbed a juvenile female diver and “pressed her buttocks against his groin and held her there for

short time.”

The probably cause affidavit also details witness statements claiming Hatch made comments about another juvenile female’s breasts, making her “visibly upset” before a swim meet on November 19, 2019.

The Montgomery County Jail confirmed Hatch was arrested and has bonded out.

FOX59 received a statement from Dr. Shawn Greiner, Superintendent of Southmont Schools:

“When we became aware of serious allegations regarding one of our employees, we immediately placed the employee on administrative leave. This action was taken in order to protect students at our school from any possible danger. With the filing of charges, we have begun to review the facts known to us and will continue to take all action necessary to protect our students while these court proceedings run their course.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.