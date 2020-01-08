Get bubbly on national bubble bath day

Posted 10:33 AM, January 8, 2020, by
Data pix.

Celebrate national bubble bath day with some new products from Lush!   Danielle Parker is the director of Marketing and Business Development at the Fashion Mall at Keystone and she shares some suggestions.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.