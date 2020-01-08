× How to help with Australia wildfire relief securely

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Many people are donating, hoping to give some relief to victims of the Australian wildfires. Unfortunately, disasters like this one can attract scammers.

The Better Business Bureau says, to avoid scams, look for awkward language, or typos. Another tip, check the URL bar. There should be an “s” following the “http.” That means the website has added security to keep your donation and personal information safe.

The safest way to donate is to give your money to a well-known organization.

“Look for an organization that is established, that you know is going to bring relief and take your dollars to where they’re really supposed to go,” Tim Maniscalo, President & CEO, Better Business Bureau said.

CNN compiled a list of organizations that are helping with the Australian wildfires. To verify an organization or a website, you can check give.org. It has a long list of legitimate charities.