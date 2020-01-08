Hundreds of OneAmerica employees help kickoff 2020 500 Festival volunteer registrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It's only January, but a lot of people are already thinking about May! We’re 115 days out from the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, and the 500 Festival is throwing its annual kickoff party today.

The party serves as a push to encourage people to sign up for the mini marathon.

If you sign up tomorrow, It'll cost seven more dollars.

Between the mini marathon and the 5K, 30,000 runners are expected to participate.

The 500 Festival will host nearly 50 events during the month of May. Festival organizers expect to have 7,000 volunteers.

Organizers say it's a great way to welcome people to Indianapolis and represent the city.

You can find more information about volunteer opportunities here.