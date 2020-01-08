IMPD says car crash that damaged an Indy home is being investigated as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Investigators with IMPD say a car crash on Indy’s near southeast side has turned into a homicide.

The back of a garage in the 2800 block of Hervey Street was destroyed following a crash Monday morning. Some of the large bricks from the back of the home were thrown 20 feet across the yard.

Police say the driver who caused the crash, identified as 45-year-old Adrian Alexander, was the victim of a homicide.

What used to be a garage wall is now just a pile of bricks and boards, after Alexander slammed into a silver Subaru which had been parked in the garage, with the owner asleep inside the home.

“He hit the garage and went right through. It pushed her car out and this is what you see,” said John Whited.

Whited, who is looking after the home for family members, points out the driveway sits directly at the end of a street and says Alexander lost control at a high rate of speed.

“I mean it was hit so hard it took the passenger mirror and stuck it in the wall. The force sheered it off, but it was stuck in the wall,” said Whited.

After the crash, police say Alexander was found dead in the driver’s seat of his car. While investigators wouldn’t specify how he died, the death has been ruled a homicide.

The death marked the 4th homicide of the new year. The city’s 5th homicide took place Wednesday morning.

Neighbors heard nearly a half dozen gunshots inside the stairwell of an apartment building on Indy’s west side. Police say a man was shot multiple times and died after being taken to the hospital.

It’s not clear what led up to the violence, but police do not think that the shooting was random.

“At this time we believe based on information we’ve gathered, this is an isolated incident,” said IMPD officer Genae Cook.

Officer Cook again reminded the public that police need their help to hold the killers responsible in both cases.

“This is everybody’s community, so it’s important that anybody with information give it to detectives or give it to officers,” said Cook.

So far no arrests have been made with either homicide. Anyone with information on the case is still asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.