Improve your home technology for the new year

Posted 9:34 AM, January 8, 2020, by
Data pix.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Try a different kind of New Year's resolution for 2020. Get your home in high-tech shape with smart technology for security, speed, convenience, connectivity and more. Mike Wilson from Comcast Indiana stopped by to show us the newest products for 2020.

