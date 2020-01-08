× Police department in limbo after cruisers totaled in December standoff

LYNN, Ind. — A Randolph County police department is still without its vehicles after a tense shooting last month.

“Penetrated right through here, through the hood latch, through the breather box, through the throttle bottle assembly then ended up in the dash,” said Lynn Police Department Marshal, Bradley Fisher.

He says as those bullets rang out the only thing he could think of, “Am I going to go home today,” said Fisher.

The damage is a result of a domestic situation that turned into a six hours-long standoff in Lynn, Indiana on the chilly afternoon of December 20th. Marshal Fisher was the second responding officer on the scene.

“He exited out of the house with a rifle, made contact with us and shots immediately rang out,” said Marshal Fisher.

The suspect, 44-year-old John Resetar died after the standoff.

“It was absolutely terrifying, being pinned down behind my car taking multiple rifle rounds was very scary, very terrifying,” said Marshal Fisher

The responding departments are still recovering from his rampage of gunfire.

“All in all, I think there were 13 cars damaged total throughout the county and other agencies that responded. And both of ours was completely destroyed,” said Fisher.

Two of their vehicles are riddled with bullets and left crippled. Leaving their small department of 6 without a method of transportation to fight crime. But the Parker City Police Department has given them one for the time being.

“That’s been a challenge just not being used to having your own vehicle, and that luxury and that feeling of having your own vehicle and the way it’s laid out when your vehicle is gone,” said Fisher.

However, Indiana State Police and the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute are working together to provide them with two new cruisers. For now, they’re still Lynn PD, just in a different car.

“We are here to serve our community and that’s what we’re going to do,” said Fisher.

Marshal Fisher says he’ll never forget those frightening moments where his life was spared. As hundreds of rounds rang out so did the message on the back of his disabled cruiser.

“It’s only by the grace of God that no one was killed,” he said.

A meeting with the City Council was scheduled for Wednesday night to discuss next steps in getting this department up and running like normal again.