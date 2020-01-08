× Putnam County Sheriff’s Department looking for suspect after hours-long search

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Police are searching for a wanted suspect that they say led them on a chase Wednesday afternoon.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said Jeffrey Brown is wanted out of Clay County for failure to appear on a residential entry charge. He is also wanted out of Putnam County for a possession of a handgun without a license charge.

The department said detectives found Brown parked in Greencastle and tried to stop and take him into custody. They say Brown took off in his truck, leading police on a chase across the county until he crashed at a train bridge.

During this chase, one of the deputies got into a crash with four other vehicles. The deputy and the driver in one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital to be checked out.

Police say Brown stole a nearby vehicle that a company that was working on the bridge near County Road 400 West and continued fleeing law enforcement. The chase continued to the southwest portion of the county, where the department said Brown fled into the nearby wooded area near Croy Creek Church.

Police from surrounding agencies set up a perimeter, searching from Brown using multiple K9 units along with a helicopter. While the search continued for several hours, they were not able to find Brown.

Brown is 41 years old, approximately 6’4″, 195 lbs, has brown hair with a distinct tattoo on his neck. Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the police. They should not approach Brown, as he may be armed and dangerous.