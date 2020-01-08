Silver Alert declared for missing woman from Anderson

Amanda Stabler

ANDERSON, Ind.– A Silver Alert was declared Wednesday for a missing Anderson woman.

Amanda Stabler, 28, is described as 5’9″ tall, 190 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen in Anderson on Jan. 8 at 4:14 a.m. Police did not say what she was last wearing.

She was last seen in a silver or white 2011-2014 sedan.

Stabler is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Stabler’s whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775, or call 911.

