× Sunshine rolls, dry too…”Spring-like” storm arrives Saturday!

Skies are clear and another cold start to your morning! For the fourth straight day, an abundance of sunshine will be available through the day, as dry weather holds! A cold front snuck through the area overnight and will bring a change in the wind flow today, along with a slight pullback in our temperatures. Afternoon highs will climb into the middle to upper 30’s.

Clear skies tonight and a bright start expected for your Thursday morning. Clouds will begin to increase tomorrow by noon, along with an increase in winds from the south. A steady breeze will take hold at 15-25 mph, while temperatures steadily climb into the lower 50’s by sunset. Rain chances remain low until after dark tomorrow and should increase in coverage by Friday morning.

Steady rain on Friday, as warmer air takes hold. Flooding issues will not be expected on Friday, as rain falls steadily through the day with around 1″ totals by the evening.

A second, more aggressive push of rain and storms arrives on Saturday with an additional 2-4″ totals by midnight. This could result in hydroplaning, standing water and some local flooding. Severe storms are not likely at this time but gusty winds will be around. With higher dew points and gusty south winds, highs could reach the lower 60’s, marking a warm, unusual January day!