2 people dead after shooting on northeast side of Indianapolis

Posted 11:40 AM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 12:10PM, January 9, 2020

Photo courtesy of Jesse Wells

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two people were shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) were called to the 4500 block of North Irwin Avenue, between Shadeland and Emerson, around 11 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

IMPD says two people were found shot and killed inside an SUV. The crime scene is still active as police continue to investigate.

This story is developing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.