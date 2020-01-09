A windy warm-up; heavy rain coming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We're in for some big changes! We're talking wind, lots of rain and spring-like temperatures! It's hard to believe it's early January when we're seeing dandelions popping up and talking about 50/60-degree warmth! It was a beautiful start to Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures starting out on the cooler side will make a big jump into the mid 50s Thursday afternoon.

However, as low pressure deepens to the west it will lead to very windy conditions here by the afternoon. Winds gusting near or above 40 mph at times will certainly be possible.

Moisture from the Gulf riding those southerly winds will bring some hefty rainfall totals to central Indiana over the next couple days. We're talking anywhere from 2-3" of rainfall with isolated higher amounts possible as we head into the weekend. The record rainfall for Friday and Saturday holds at 1.29" and 1.16" respectively.

If you have plans that require dry weather, time is running out. Get those things done today because rain arrives late this evening. While spotty showers are possible during the earlier evening hours, better chances for rain really don't get going until closer to 10 PM and later.

Rain coverage peaks on Saturday before the last bit of lingering moisture could turn to snow showers early Sunday morning, as it mixes with colder air, before we dry out by Sunday afternoon.

The weekend finishes MUCH colder than it starts with highs going from the low 60s on Saturday to the upper 30s on Sunday. The cold air doesn't last long, we rebound to the low 50s, once again, by mid-next week.