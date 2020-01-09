Be Our Guest at Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our restaurant is the perfect place to enjoy an authentic Italian meal or sip a glass of fine wine. Everything on our menu is homemade daily with the freshest ingredients. We’re located on the square in downtown Noblesville at 40 N 9th Street. We’re open for lunch Monday-Friday 11am-2pm and dinner is Mon-Thurs: 5pm-10pm, Fri: 5pm-10:30pm, Saturday: 3pm-10:30pm and Sunday 3pm-9pm.

If you are looking for a private room to host your next family or business gathering, may we suggest an Italian alternative. Our private room has space to seat 75 guests (or 85 standing). We offer an extensive menu for large parties and can accommodate most gatherings including business meetings, birthday parties, wedding receptions and other medium sized events. To reserve one of our private rooms for lunch or dinner, please call our Events Department at 317-764-7826. In addition to hosting large groups, we also provide carry out meals for large groups, and we now offer online ordering for catering. Visit our website to place your order and receive $25 off your first order.

This deal is sold out. Click here to view other deals.