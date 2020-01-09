× Colts: Center Ryan Kelly headed to 2020 Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Colts center Ryan Kelly has been named to the 2020 Pro Bowl, according to an NFL announcement Thursday.

According to a Colts press release, this is Kelly’s first career Pro Bowl selection.

Kelly is replacing Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who is reportedly unable to play due to an injury.

The Colts provided this statement about Kelly’s selection:

Kelly started all 16 games for the Colts this season. He was part of an offensive line that helped Marlon Mack rush for a career-high 174 yards in Week 1 at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 11 vs. Jacksonville, he helped the Colts rush for 264 yards, which is the 12th highest total in team history and the most for Indianapolis since Nov. 21, 2004 against Chicago (275). Kelly and the offensive line also finished the year tied for the ninth-fewest sacks allowed in the NFL (32).

Kelly joins fellow Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and guard/center Quenton Nelson, who were each named to the Pro Bowl in December.

The Colts said this is first time the team has had two offensive linemen represented in the Pro Bowl since tackle Tarik Glenn and center Jeff Saturday went in 2006.