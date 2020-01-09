× Evansville police search for suspect in infant death case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police are searching for a man in connection with his child’s death.

The Evansville Police Department said officers responded to the 1300 block of East Illinois in Evansville for a report of an unresponsive infant. When they arrived, it was obvious the infant was dead. The department was able to learn about the death from the child’s mother, but the father left before they could arrive.

The department is looking for Jacob Wesley Bengert in connection with the child’s death. Bengert is a 28-year-old man. He was last seen wearing a blue New England Patriots shirt, black jogging pants and black and green Nike shoes.

Bengert is believed to be on foot, may be suicidal and could possibly be armed. Anyone who sees him should call 911 and report his location.