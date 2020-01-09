× Iconic golf course designer Pete Dye dies at 94

Pete Dye, the iconic golf course designer of 18-hole treasures carved from raw terrain all over the world, including the Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, died Thursday. He was 94.

“It is with much sadness that we announce our leader, mentor and hero Pete Dye passed this morning,” the family company Dye Designs announced Thursday evening. “Pete made an indelible mark on the world of golf that will never be forgotten. We will all miss him dearly.”

Throughout his life, Dye and his wife, Alice, who died in February, designed more than 130 high-profile championship courses. From TPC at Sawgrass in Florida to Franciacorta Golf Club in Italy. From The Citrus Golf Club in California to Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

No other modern golf architect has built more courses that have hosted major tournaments than the Dyes.

“Pete and Alice are legends in the game,” Kent Frandsen, co-chair of Crooked Stick’s BMW Championship told IndyStar in 2016. “Their imagination and innovative approach revolutionized golf course design, and Pete will go down as one of the greatest of all time.”

