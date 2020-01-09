Investigators rule Lebanon fire as arson

LEBANON, Ind. — A Wednesday fire at a home in Lebanon is being investigated as arson, according to police and fire officials.

The Lebanon Fire Department (LFD) and the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) responded to a structure fire on the 700 block of W. North Street at 9:19 a.m. on January 8.

LPD said there appeared to be signs of forced entry to the home when officers arrived.

LFD firefighters quickly got the fire under control with an aggressive interior attack, officials said.

Firefighters reported multiple areas of original during their battle with the blaze.

Officials said fire command then requested a fire investigator to begin working the scene along with LPD detectives.

After an investigation, officials ruled the fire as arson.

Police detectives and fire investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire to contact the Lebanon Police Department at 765-483-8836 or the Lebanon Fire Department at 765-485-3016.