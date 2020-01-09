Joella’s Hot Chicken to open in Carmel; first 100 customers get ‘free hot chicken for a year’

CARMEL, Ind. — Restaurant chain Joella’s Hot Chicken has announced they will be opening a Carmel location this spring, and the first 100 customers in line for the grand opening will be awarded “free hot chicken for a year.”

Yeah, you read that right. Free hot chicken for a year.

Now, before you run to grab your tent and sleeping bag to camp out for this unique opportunity, Joella’s says details regarding their grand opening, such as date, time, contest restrictions and job opportunities, will be released in the near future.

In the meantime, there are a few things we do already know.

This new location will be at 2554 East 146th Street in the Cool Creek Commons shopping complex and is expected to be ready by late spring of 2020. It will join three other Indiana stores — two in Indianapolis and one in Bloomington — and will add 65-70 full and part-time employees.

The Louisville-based restaurant describes themselves as “a fast casual restaurant known for its hot chicken and made-from-scratch Southern side dishes.”

Since 2015, Joella’s has been serving up a southern-inspired menu that includes:

Hot chicken: Hot chicken is the restaurant’s specialty. Joella’s starts with all-natural chicken that is brined to lock in juiciness and flavor. Favorite menu items include jumbo tenders, big wings and Joella’s famous chicken and waffles. Joella’s also offers a vegan chicken option.

Heat levels: Joella’s serves its hot chicken with your choice of six unique heat levels: Southern (no heat), Spiked Honey, Ella’s Fav, Tweener, Hot and Fire-in Da Hole (so spicy it’s waiver-worthy).

Made-from-scratch Southern sides: Made in-store daily, guests can enjoy the many made-from-scratch side dishes, such as creamy mac & cheese, green beans with bacon, sweet vinegar slaw, parm garlic fries, and kale crunch salad.

Be sure to check back for details regarding Joella’s grand opening.