Kylee’s Kitchen shares Moroccan chicken tagine recipe for National Apricot Day
Recipes courtesy of Kylee Scales of Kylee’s Kitchen
Chicken and apricot tagine, slow cooker version
Ingredients
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 white onion, diced
- 2 Tablespoons minced ginger
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 small cinnamon stick 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons ground coriander 2 teaspoons turmeric 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- Pinch of saffron
- 1 preserved lemon
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 2 pounds butternut squash, cubed
- 1 cup dried apricots, halved
- 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
- 6 green onions, chopped
- Cooked couscous, pita for serving
- Plain yogurt, toasted almonds for topping
Directions
- Warm a skillet on stovetop to medium heat. Place chicken thighs in skillet and cook without moving the chicken until side is browned, or about 6 to 8 minutes. Remove chicken from skillet, place on plate, and set aside.
- Add the onion to the skillet and saute until soft, or about 3 minutes.
- Add minced ginger and garlic and saute for 1 minute.
- Add spices to skillet and cook until fragrant, or about 30 seconds.
- Add preserved lemon and lemon juice, stirring well and using the lemon juice to deglaze the pan and scrape off any brown bits that formed on the bottom of the pan. Remove from heat.
- Dump the butternut squash and dried apricots into the bottom of the slow cooker. Add half of the onion and spice mixture on top.
- Layer the browned chicken thighs on top and the other half of the onion and spice mixture over the chicken.
- Cook on low for 4 to 6 hours or until the squash is soft and the chicken shreds easily.
- Once dish is cooked, stir in cilantro and green onions.
- Serve with cooked couscous, pita, and or yogurt. Sprinkle almonds on top.
Chicken and apricot tagine, pressure cooker version
Ingredients
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
- 1 white onion, diced
- 2 Tablespoons minced ginger
- 1 Tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 small cinnamon stick 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 2 teaspoons ground coriander 2 teaspoons turmeric 2 teaspoons paprika
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper
- Pinch of saffron
- 1 preserved lemon
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes, juices included
- 2 pounds butternut squash, cubed
- 1 cup dried apricots, halved
- 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
- 6 green onions, chopped
- Cooked couscous, pita for serving
- Plain yogurt, toasted almonds for topping
Directions
- Warm Instant Pot to saute setting. Place chicken thighs in skillet and cook without moving the chicken until side is browned, or about 6 to 8 minutes. Remove chicken from Instant Pot, place on plate, and set aside.
- Add the onion to the Instant Pot and saute until soft, or about 3 minutes.
- Add minced ginger and garlic and saute for 1 minute.
- Add spices to skillet and cook until fragrant, or about 30 seconds.
- Add preserved lemon and lemon juice, stirring well and using the lemon juice to deglaze the Instant Pot and scrape off any brown bits that formed on the bottom. Turn off saute setting.
- Return chicken to Instant Pot and stir with onion and spice mixture.
- Dump in the can of diced tomatoes and stir to combine with the rest of the ingredients.
- Add butternut squash and dried apricots to the Instant Pot.
- Close the lid and cook on high pressure for 12 minutes.
- Let the pressure release naturally. Open the lid and stir in cilantro and green onions.
- Serve with cooked couscous, pita, and or yogurt. Sprinkle almonds on top.