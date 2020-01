× Man dies after shooting in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind.– An investigation is underway in Muncie after a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of West White River Road just after 11 a.m.

A male victim was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information on this incident can submit a tip to Muncie police here.