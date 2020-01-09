× Monarch Beverage shares mocktail recipes for ‘Dry January’

Ray’s Raspberry Boozeless

Ingredients:

1 bottle Country Raspberry Clearly Canadian

1 tsp non-alcoholic bitters

Ice

4-6 ripe raspberries

Directions:

Muddle raspberries and 1 tsp bitters in the bottom of a large tumbler. Top with a generous amount of ice. Fill remainder of the tumbler with Clearly Canadian Country Raspberry. Stir and enjoy.

Jim’s January Juicer

Ingredients:

1 bottle Clearly Wild Cherry Clearly Canadian

1 can Henry’s Black Cherry Soda

4-6 Maraschino cherries

Dash vanilla extract

Ice

Directions:

Muddle half of cherries and a drop of vanilla extract in bottom of large tumbler. Top with generous amount of ice. Fill half of glass with Clearly Canadian Wild Cherry. Fill remining half with Henry’s Black Cherry Soda. Top with remaining Maraschino cherries. Stir and enjoy.

Angela’s “Beach Day” Mocktail

Ingredients:

¾ cup Non-alcoholic Pabst beer

1 cup pure pineapple juice

Juice from 1 lime

Simple Syrup

Directions: