Monarch Beverage shares mocktail recipes for ‘Dry January’
Ray’s Raspberry Boozeless
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle Country Raspberry Clearly Canadian
- 1 tsp non-alcoholic bitters
- Ice
- 4-6 ripe raspberries
Directions:
Muddle raspberries and 1 tsp bitters in the bottom of a large tumbler. Top with a generous amount of ice. Fill remainder of the tumbler with Clearly Canadian Country Raspberry. Stir and enjoy.
Jim’s January Juicer
Ingredients:
- 1 bottle Clearly Wild Cherry Clearly Canadian
- 1 can Henry’s Black Cherry Soda
- 4-6 Maraschino cherries
- Dash vanilla extract
- Ice
Directions:
Muddle half of cherries and a drop of vanilla extract in bottom of large tumbler. Top with generous amount of ice. Fill half of glass with Clearly Canadian Wild Cherry. Fill remining half with Henry’s Black Cherry Soda. Top with remaining Maraschino cherries. Stir and enjoy.
Angela’s “Beach Day” Mocktail
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup Non-alcoholic Pabst beer
- 1 cup pure pineapple juice
- Juice from 1 lime
- Simple Syrup
Directions:
- Pour beer, pineapple juice, and lime juice into glass.
- Stir
- Add simple syrup to taste
- Garnish with slice of pineapple or lime and serve immediately.