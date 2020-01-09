New program lets McDonald’s employees earn credits for college

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — McDonald’s employees can now gain credits for Ivy Tech classes.

Those credits will apply to different courses and on-the-job training. Individuals will also get academic counseling.

The education assistance is part of McDonald’s “archways to opportunity” program in the State of Indiana. An Ivy Tech grads got a degree in respiratory therapy. She says the program gave her the skills she needed to succeed.

“It’s helped me quite a bit because I didn’t really have the extra funds to finish school,” Naomi Craven, an Ivy Tech graduate said. “So this gave me the extra boost I needed and the extra money I needed to finish my degree otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to finish.”

Governor Eric Holcomb says the program will help fill jobs in Indiana. He says there are high demand jobs unfilled statewide that don’t require a four-year degree.

“The key is getting them onto that pathway, and this is that on-ramp to that success,” Holcomb said.

Those who are eligible get $2,500 towards their education. Managers get up to $3,000. All you have to do is work at the restaurant for 90 days for a minimum of 15 hours a week.

