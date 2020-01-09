× Residents oppose new health clinic at Broad Ripple Park

BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. — Some major changes could soon be coming to Broad Ripple Park, but some residents say they have serious concerns.

Indy Parks officials are hoping to enter into partnership with Community Health Network to build a new family center, which would include a health care clinic.

The partnership would allow the parks department to build a new $19 million facility, which parks leaders say they wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise.

“We’re very grateful, and we get a lot done with the dollars we are allocated, but to do a large capital project like this really requires us to think creatively how to finance it,” explained Director of Indy Parks Linda Broadfoot.

But some residents who live nearby say they have some serious concerns.

“We have so much non-park land that sits vacant unfortunately here in Broad Ripple. Why do we want to take five acres of precious park land, for a doctor’s office or a health clinic? It’s a very troubling development,” explained Broad Ripple Park Alliance Founder Bill Malcom.

Broad Ripple residents who oppose the health clinic say there are other ways to raise funds for a new health center, like selling the naming rights.

They also believe there are other sites in the Broad Ripple are, where a health clinic would be better suited.

Today, the Metropolitan Development Commission could potentially hear the issue, but we’re told a final decision will most likely not take place until next month.