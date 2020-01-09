Win the ‘Best Seat in the House’ for the Big Game

Posted 4:54 PM, January 9, 2020, by , Updated at 05:10PM, January 9, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — FOX59 wants you to have the best seat in the house for the Big Game on Feb. 2 — and the perfect spot year-round to watch your favorite FOX shows like Last Man Standing and Deputy.

We’re giving away a prize package that includes:

  • A brown leather power recliner with power headrest and USB port
  • Last Man Standing-branded cottage throw blanket
  • Deputy-branded leather remote control caddy
  • Aviator sunglasses
  • A vintage t-shirt

The total prize value is $1,194.50.

The contest ends Sunday, Jan. 19 at 11:59 p.m., and a winner will be chosen at random on the morning of Monday, Jan. 20.

The prizes will be shipped to your home, but we require the winner to first complete a W-9 form and prize affadavit, as well as provide a valid form of identification. Click here to read the official contest rules.

Complete the form below to enter, and best of luck!

Note: The form may take a few seconds to load, particularly on mobile devices. 

Don’t forget: You can catch the Big Game on FOX59 this year. And tune in Thursday nights for all-new episodes of Last Man Standing, followed by the new hit show Deputy with Stephen Dorff.

