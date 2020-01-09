× Zac Brown Band bringing ‘Lions’ tour to Ruoff Music Center

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Zac Brown Band announced a new tour for 2020 with an Indianapolis-area show slated for September.

Atlanta’s country/rock favorite and multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning band said the new Roar with the Lions Tour presented by Polaris will stop at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on Friday, September 11.

Concert promoter Live Nation said the Roar with the Lions Tour will feature cuts from the band’s entire discography and a mix of genre-crossing cover songs, a signature mark of each Zac Brown Band show.

Live Nation said in a statement:

Zac Brown Band is one of the most successful and consistent touring acts of the last decade and regularly claim a top spot in Pollstar’s Live75 charts. Zac Brown Band currently holds the record for most consecutive sold out shows at the historic Fenway Park and was recently named by The Boot one of the ’10 Best Country and Americana Live Acts of the 2010’s. The tour is grounded in the historic characterization of the lion, depicted as a symbol of strength, courage, and loyalty. Always counted upon to bring sunshine and warmth into the lives of others, lions are fearless, treating one another with dignity and respect, bravely walking through the forests they rule. At each show, fans can expect fiery performances and a rollicking good time.

Zac Brown added, “Our summer tour is inspired by the folklore surrounding the figure of the lion. I am a Leo, and all of the guys in the band are lions. They exemplify strength, courage, intelligence, and loyalty, and work in tandem to defend their territory and one another. The crowd is our pride – rooted in togetherness and fiercely loyal. They always show up for each other, no matter what, just like our fans always show up for us. We can’t wait to hear you roar with us!”

Live Nation said the summer Roar with the Lions Tour will begin directly on the heels of the band’s upcoming spring 2020 leg of The Owl Tour that features 18 stops across the United States and Canada.

Tickets go on sale to general public on Friday, January 17 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

The Zamily Fan Club pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 14 at 12 p.m.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Zac Brown Band Roar with the Lions Tour. For more information, visit CitiEntertainment.com.