104-year-old Marine Corps veteran in California collecting Valentine’s Day cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif.-- A 104-year-old California veteran is hoping to hear from you this Valentine's Day.

Maj. Bill White served in WWII, earned a Purple Heart for surviving the Battle of Iwo Jima and had a long career in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to FOX40.

He was wounded while leading his Marines toward the front lines as they were being fired on by Japanese soldiers.

“When I was wounded, I didn’t have any choice in the matter. A grenade blow up about 6 inches from me,” he told FOX40.“I’m still here. I'm 104. Can’t complain.”

One of his favorite hobbies these days is scrapbooking. He keeps a lifetime full of memories carefully preserved on the bookshelves in his room, each organized by year.

For Valentine's Day this year, he's hoping to get some cards from people near and far to add to his collection.

“I'll save every one of them like I've been saving little things that have come up until right now and they’ll be a personal part of my history,” he told FOX40.

Oh, and his suggestion to help you live a long life?

“Just keep breathing,” he said.

If you would like to send White a Valentine's Day card, you can address it to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207