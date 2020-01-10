Big Time Basketball: Reports on every Big Ten team as conference play heats up

Posted 11:45 AM, January 10, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – With the turn of the new year, the Big Ten enters the heart of men’s basketball conference play.

“Big Time Basketball” will guide fans through the rest of the season and the Big Ten Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis with reports on every team in the conference, plus recruiting profiles and in-depth interviews with writers and analysts.

In the premiere episode, we have reports on the top-15 showdown between Ohio State and Maryland, the resurgence of the Rutgers program and the top team in the league, Michigan State.

We also introduce you to Indianapolis shooting guard Tony Perkins, an Iowa commit who shares a special relationship with legendary Indiana high basketball coach Jack Keefer.

