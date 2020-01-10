× Crews respond to apartment fire on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Firefighters are responding to a fire in an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.

Crews responded to the 4500 block of Jamestown Court shortly before 10 p.m. Friday for reports of an apartment fire. The Indianapolis Fire Department said there were several calls to 911, including calls of entrapment and a call of people thrown out the windows of an apartment.

The department arrived to find a fire had apparently rapidly spread from a first-floor apartment all the way to the attic. They learned that a mother was on the third floor and tossed her two young children from the window to other occupants waiting on the street below.

The mother and the children have been taken to the hospital for evaluation, but the department said they are alright.

The apartment sustained heavy damage to the back of the building. While the department is not sure how many people were displaced by the fire, they believe it may be around 20.

The apartment building had working fire alarms.