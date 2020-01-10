IMPD talks turkey….rescue

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police rescued some customers in Beech Grove Friday after a turkey took roost in front of a business.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Lt. Jeff Duhamell responded to a call of a turkey in front of Corsi Cabinets in Beech Grove. The customer was not able to enter the business, as the turkey was blocking the door, possibly trying to get the customer to stop shopping cold turkey.

Lt. Duhamell picked the turkey up and placed him in a dog cage. Police did not indicate if fowl play was involved.

The turkey was taken to a nearby farm where he was fed until he was stuffed and has plenty of space to roam.