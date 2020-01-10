× Madison man crashes car while fleeing police, kills 2 people

MADISON, Ind. – Two passengers were killed in a crash and the driver was seriously injured after he hit a utility pole during a chase, according to Indiana State Police.

A Madison police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2005 Toyota passenger car on Thursday, January 9 at approximately 3:45 p.m. Blake S. Coombs, 18, was the driver.

Police say Coombs fled from the officer northbound on State Road 7. Madison police called in help from Indiana State Police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Coombs turned westbound on State Road 250, southbound on State Road 3, and then eastbound on State Road 256.

Coombs lost control of the car on State Road 256 at Thompson Road. The car left the roadway and hit two utility poles.

The front seat passenger, 18-year-old Tyler Cooley, and the back seat passenger, 19-year-old Brooklyn James, died in the crash.

Coombs was airlifted from the scene to a hospital, and he is being treated for serious injuries.

Coombs, who also went by the name Blake Eisenhower, was unlicensed.