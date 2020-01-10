× 72-year-old man faces felony charge after allegedly shooting, killing friend while drinking

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said a 72-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing his 76-year-old friend on the city’s north side Monday night.

Harley Edmonds, 72, has been charged with battery by means of a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting, according to court documents filed by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 7800 block of Marquis Lane on a report of a person shot just after 4:38 p.m. on January 6.

Police arrived and found George Johnson, 76, suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds outside of the residence.

Court documents show that Johnson was being treated by a neighbor and had been shot in the left hand and abdomen.

Johnson told police that his friend Harley Edmonds, 72, shot him and was still inside the home.

Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) took Johnson to St. Vincent Hospital in serious condition.

Police said officers secured the perimeter of the residence and repeatedly asked Edmonds to come out, but he refused.

IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) was called to the scene, entered the home and took Edmonds into custody.

According to police, Edmonds showed signs of intoxication, including yelling, slurring his speech and was unable to walk.

Paramedics later said he was “not totally cognizant and aware of his surroundings.”

Edmonds was arrested without further incident and taken to Eskenazi Hospital for medical treatment.

In a recorded statement before being taken into surgery, Johnson said that Edmonds was a life-long friend and the two had been drinking earlier in the night at Edmonds’ home.

Court documents revealed that Edmonds pulled out a handgun and Johnson asked him to put it away.

According to Johnson’s statement, Edmonds told Johnson to go make some coffee. Johnson said, while making coffee, he heard a shot and “that was it.”

Edmonds told police that “he didn’t remember shooting the handgun.” He also reportedly asked about Johnson’s condition.

Police said, when asked for a response to Johnson’s statement, Edmonds said “Whatever George [Johnson] says, because he was more not drinking than me.”

Johnson succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Friday, January 10.

“In Indiana voluntary intoxication is never a defense. You got yourself drunk and did something criminal, that’s not a defense,” said attorney Jack Crawford.

Attorney Crawford isn’t connected to the case, but says the victim’s death could lead to an amended charge of reckless homicide.

“Adults know what they’re doing with weapons. If he had a the gun out and was too drunk to remember what he did and shot his buddy, he’s going to be charged and most likely convicted of a felony offense,” said Crawford.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.TIPS (8477) or visit CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip.