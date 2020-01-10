Mother speaks out after shooting death of 15-year-old son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An east side family is speaking for the first time after their 15-year-old son was shot and killed last Saturday.

"It was from zero to 60. he met the wrong kids. Started sneaking out at night all night. they were out stealing cars, smoking weed, breaking into cars, all kinds of crazy. I don't know what all,” said his mother, Ginny Hampton.

But that wasn’t always the case for her 15-year-old son, Peter Lambermont.

"If you met him everybody loved him. I mean they loved him, everybody... He was a character. He loved to play basketball. He loved to do backflips,” said Hampton.

Lambermont was found shot multiple times in the backyard of a vacant home in the 3100 Block of North Priscilla Ave on Jan. 4.

"The last moment of him was him coming back to the house to try to steal from us again,” said Hampton.

That was Friday night before his death. She says when she watched the news Saturday she watched the tragedy unfold from her TV screen not knowing her son was the victim.

This was the first homicide investigation for those at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

"It's a shame no one wants to see this happen to youth of our community,” said IMPD Public Affairs Officer Genae Cook.

But the parents feel the same as they continue to watch their loved ones and strangers become victims.

"Devastation. I mean disbelief...I know he didn't do anything to deserve to be shot. there's no way. He's a kid, he didn't do anything that bad,” said Hampton.

To keep youth from becoming headlines police are urging parents to get their kids involved.

"Keep them out of the streets. Keep them out of trouble and keep them out of harm's way,” said Cook.

And the family is urging the person who may be responsible to come forward.

"Please turn yourself in or let somebody know what really happened,” said Hampton.

Peter will be laid to rest Sunday which would’ve been his 16th birthday.

Police are still searching for a White or Silver Chevrolet Malibu or Impala between 2015-2018 they believe may be connected to Lambermont’s death. It has damage on the driver side quarter rear panel.

If you have any information contact CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).