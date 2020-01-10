Rain eases this afternoon; additional heavy rain and t-storms return Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a rainy end to the work week with many areas already seeing over an inch of rain this morning. Indianapolis has a shot at making it in the record books. Today's record rainfall comes in at 1.29" set back in 1924.

Rain eases into the afternoon and becomes more scattered with off and on showers through the evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible with winds gusting near 25 mph at times. The rain and winds really ramp back up early Saturday morning as a line of very heavy showers, thunderstorms and winds gusting near 45 mph sweep the state.

Rain again eases into the afternoon for your Saturday and off and on showers will persist into the evening. Colder air moving in combines with the moisture to our north and west. Rain will change to a wintry mix and snow showers in areas as close as northern Indiana, Michigan and Illinois. Numerous winter weather alerts are in place for the weekend. Keep that in mind if you have weekend travel plans.

While the moisture is around, we stay on the warm side of this system. Central Indiana could pick up an additional 1-3" of rain, with locally higher amounts, by the time this system moves out.

It's January but it feels a lot more like spring. Temperatures this afternoon rise into the upper 50s. Warmer early Saturday, mid 60s (April-like temperatures) before winter makes a brief return to finish the weekend.